Sunny Sunday, High Around 95

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 109. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.