Sunny Sunday, High Around 95
July 27, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 109. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
