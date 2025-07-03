Sunny Skies For Thursday
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Independence Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
