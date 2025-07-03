Sunny Skies For Thursday

July 3, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Independence Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 