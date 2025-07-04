Snelling Shines, Snyder Delivers In Festive Wahoos Win

written by Bill Vilona

Robby Snelling had just allowed a solo homer, then a pair of singles in the second inning when Blue Wahoos pitching coach Jerad Eickhoff met on the mound.

The crossroads moment settled Snelling, who then produced another stellar outing that helped lead the Blue Wahoos to a 2-1 victory Thursday against the Biloxi Shuckers before a packed sellout crowd of 5,038 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The win on Fourth of July eve was the Blue Wahoos’ sixth in eight games to start the second half.

This one came on a night when the Blue Wahoos wore specialty patriotic blue uniforms and hats with call signs – the U.S. Navy version of nicknames chosen among teammates.

The guy with call letters “Bush” was the Blue Wahoos’ beast Thursday.

Infielder Michael Snyder, who joined the team only last week in Chattanooga from the High-A Beloit Sky Carp, slashed a two-strike, two-run single in the sixth inning that became decisive.

“Down 0-2, just looking for something in the (strike) zone, just keep it simple, concise and put the bat on the ball,” he said during the on-field, post-game interview.

The game was followed by a fireworks show which ended with a grand finale that ignited more cheers from the capacity crowd.

“One-run games are great, it’s a good atmosphere, high intensity and lot of fun with the guys,” Snyder said. “It is a really good day for the boys, but for America and taking pride in what we do, supporting the troops, supporting America, so it’s a lovely evening.”

Snelling exited after five innings, allowing five hits, one run, one walk and eight strikeouts – his second-most punchouts this season.

Behind him was the Blue Wahoos’ stout bullpen. Nigel Belgrave and Josh Ekness combined to twirl four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

In the pivotal eighth inning, Ekness made a throwing error on his underhand toss to first base that would have ended the inning. But then he made a big pitch to get Shuckers catcher Darrien Miller on a swinging strikeout.

In the ninth, Ekness struck out the first two batters and ended the game on a groundout for his eighth save.

The Shuckers’ Zavier Warren opened the scoring with a one-out homer off Snelling in the second inning for the game’s first run.

Biloxi starter Brett Wichrowski, rated among the Milwaukee Brewers’ top 30 prospects, held the Blue Wahoos in check until the eventful sixth inning.

Cody Morissette led off the inning with a walk, then Kemp Alderman’s single and a fielding error from center fielder Luis Lara put runners at second and third before Snyder delivered the eventual game-winning hit.

The teams will now make the short trip to Biloxi where the series shifts for the holiday weekend with three games at Keesler Federal Park. The Blue Wahoos won’t return to play a homestand until July 18, following a road trip next week and the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

GAME NOTABLES

— Prior to the first pitch Thursday, the Blue Wahoos honored the memory of former Pensacola baseball star Hosken Powell with a moment of silence.

Powell, 70, was a Woodham High graduate, who became the No. 3 overall pick as an outfielder by the Minnesota Twins in the first round (secondary phase) of the 1975 MLB draft. He was drafted after a strong year at Chipola College where his teammate and roommate was Buck Showalter, who became a long-time decorated manager in Major League Baseball. Powell played six seasons in the major leagues – four with the Twins where he batted .293 in 1979 with 99 hits and 36 RBI – and his final two years with the Toronto Blue Jays.

— Pensacola Habitat For Humanity, part of the national organization, had its special outing Thursday at the ballpark. The organization set up an inflatable house outside the stadium to bring awareness to their cause. Rachel Gibson from Pensacola Habitat For Humanity performed the National Anthem.

In addition, Cecily Kopytchak from the local organization performed God Bless America in the seventh inning. A representative from the group did a pregame interview, bringing awareness to the Women Build program as part of the local chapter where all-female crews build a home. A 50-member group from the non-profit organization watched the game from the breezeway area.

— Capt. Chandra Newman, the new commanding officer of Naval Air Station-Pensacola, addressed the crowd before the game to recognize the partnership between the Blue Wahoos, the U.S. Navy and NAS-Pensacola.

— Thursday’s game completed a brief stopover by the Blue Wahoos. The team will travel early Friday afternoon on the Fourth of July to begin a three-game series in Biloxi.