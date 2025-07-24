Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
July 24, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Comments