Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.