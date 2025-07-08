Seasonal Pop-Up Storms This Afternoon

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.