Seasonal Pop-Up Storms This Afternoon
July 8, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Comments