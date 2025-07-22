Scorching Temps: Heat Advisory In Effect Again Today With A High Near 95
There is a heat advisory in effect on Tuesday. Heat indexes up to 110 degrees are expected.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 110. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms after 10am. High near 93. Heat index values as high as 107. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 88. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
