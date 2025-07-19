Scattered Storms For Your Saturday; Lower Rain Chance Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.