Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms Saturday; Lower Rain Chance For Sunday

July 26, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

