Scattered Showers And Storms Likely Today

July 17, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Thunderstorms likely before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 