Scattered Showers And Storms Likely Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Thunderstorms likely before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.