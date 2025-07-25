Scattered Showers And Storms Likely

July 25, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. East wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Low around 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%

