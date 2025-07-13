Scattered Afternoon Showers And Storms For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.