Rain Likely For Tuesday

July 1, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 85. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Independence Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

