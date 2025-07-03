Pitching Leads Wahoos To Twin Bill Split With Shuckers

written by Willie Phaler

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos split a doubleheader Wednesday against the Biloxi Shuckers, powered by strong bullpen performances on each side as they strung together 16 innings of baseball at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Blue Wahoos took game two in seven innings, beating the Shuckers 5-1 as excellent pitching paired with timely offense secured the win.

Pitchers Luis Palacios, Will Kempner (W, 1-1) and Evan Fitterer combined to allow only one run to a Shuckers offense that ranks towards the top of the Southern League in most categories.

“This group of pitchers is good,” Blue Wahoos catcher Spencer Bramwell said. “Working on attacking the zone, working on nasty pitches. The guys that came in tonight executed that well.”

Along with catching the dominant pitching performance in game two, Bramwell broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third, sending a hanging breaking pitch from Biloxi’s Alexander Cornielle (L, 3-4) on a 429-foot ride over the left field wall for his third round-tripper of 2025.

“[I] was just looking for a pitch to drive and get things going,” Bramwell said. “Leading off the inning, with the score still zero, zero. I was looking for a good pitch to drive and I got it.”

The offense continued in the frame, as Nathan Martorella picked up his 33rd RBI of the year on a single to center that allowed Shane Sasaki to score.

Biloxi got on the board in the fourth, scoring a run via sacrifice fly off the bat of Spain, marking his fourth RBI on the day for the Shuckers. Shortstop Johnny Olmstead saved a run to end the inning, ranging over behind second base to scoop up a groundball from Jhremy Vargas and nailing Vargas at first, preventing Spain from tying the game from third base.

That ended Palacios’ night on the mound, and it was a good one for the Blue Wahoos’ all-time wins leader. Over 4.0 innings, the left-handed swingman struck out three and allowed only one run while lowering his ERA to 3.63.

From there, the Wahoos’ pen held steady. Kempner tossed an inning while picking up two strikeouts, and Fitterer shut things down with two shutout innings.

Martorella added an insurance run for the Blue Wahoos in the fifth, driving a double down the right field line to score Cody Morissette and forcing Biloxi manager Joe Ayrault to turn to his bullpen for the first time in game two.

After bringing in right-hander Ryan Middendorf to take over for Cornielle, the Blue Wahoos offense continued to produce. Grant Richardson laced a single past the right side of second base, allowing Morissette to score. Richardson then helped allow Josh Zamora to score from third after getting caught in a rundown stealing second, giving the Blue Wahoos a 5-1 cushion on the way to the win.

The Blue Wahoos fell 10-4 to the Shuckers earlier in the afternoon, completing Tuesday’s suspended game. Biloxi’s offense, which started out red-hot with two runs in the first inning prior to being suspended due to rain, was firing on all cylinders.

After resuming down 2-0 in the bottom of the first on Wednesday, the Pensacola offense found something early as Morissette drew a bases-loaded walk against Zach Peek in the second, forcing in Ryan Ignoffo to put the Blue Wahoos on the board.

The Shuckers extended their lead in the third, as Cooper Pratt came around to score on a wild pitch, tagging Wahoos pitcher Jacob Miller for his first run of the outing.

Zamora, who served as the designated hitter for the Blue Wahoos in game one, picked up his sixth home run of the year in the third inning after turning on a fastball from Biloxi’s Will Childers to send it 375 feet out to left for their second run of the game.

Biloxi added a solo home run of their own in the top of the fifth as leadoff man Ethan Murray hit a solo shot to extend their lead. The Shuckers’ offense continued its success in the eighth, picking up three runs. Mike Boeve picked up his second RBI of the game as he hit a triple to centerfield with a low line-drive getting by a diving Shane Sasaki. Boeve later came around to score, as Spain singled to center to drive in two, extending Biloxi’s lead to 7-2.

The Blue Wahoos picked up two runs in the bottom of the eighth, as Morissette and Sasaki both drove in a run with sacrifice flies, but it was not enough as the Shuckers picked up three more in the ninth to pair with a clean ninth inning from Justin Yeager.

Miller provided length for the Blue Wahoos in his first relief appearance of the year, tossing 6.1 innings of five-run ball while striking out seven Shuckers. The right-hander took over for Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (L, 4-3), who started the game on Tuesday night and threw the first inning while being tagged for two runs.

Right-hander Gabe Bierman made his Double-A debut in the ninth inning of game one, picking up two strikeouts in his first appearance at the level.

Zach Peek replaced Biloxi starter K.C. Hunt in the first inning to start the afternoon, beginning what turned into a bullpen game that saw six different pitchers throw for the Shuckers. Nate Peterson (W, 6-4) carried the bulk of the innings for Biloxi, with four innings of shutout ball while allowing only three baserunners.

The Blue Wahoos and Shuckers will square off for a game three rubber match of this mini-series on Thursday, as Pensacola will send out Robby Snelling (3-5, 3.74 ERA) to take on Brett Wichrowski (1-2, 2.45 ERA) for Biloxi. Thursday’s game will serve as the Wahoos’ warmup to the Fourth of July, with special jerseys and an Independence Day-themed post-game fireworks show.

GAME NOTABLES

— Wednesday featured the brief return of “Downtown Dave” Presnell, the ultra-popular in-game emcee who has not worked a game this year due to his job requirements. He will also be working on Thursday’s game, and is hoping to return in either late July or August.

— The Blue Wahoos have enjoyed good luck with weather, aside from Tuesday’s weather issues. The Blue Wahoos made it to the last homestand of 2024 on September 11, before a game was either suspended in play or postponed.

— Prior to the rain stoppage, Tuesday’s pregame activities featured 85 teams competing in this week’s USSSA (United States Specialty Sports Association) tournament in Pensacola. One of the teams was from Puerto Rico, and that team carried miniature flags from their country. Players from several different teams returned on their rain check ticket to attend Wednesday’s games.

