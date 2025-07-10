Ninth-Inning Explosion Sends Wahoos To Thrilling 16-9 Win

written by Erik Bremer

In an epic back-and-forth affair on Wednesday night, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos dealt the final blow with an improbable eight-run ninth inning for a 16-9 win over the Columbus Clingstones.

Trailing 9-8 in the top of the ninth inning, the Blue Wahoos completed their comeback from a 9-5 deficit with a go-ahead two-run home run from Nathan Martorella. Grant Richardson added a two-run blast, his second homer of the night, and Michael Snyder and Cody Morissette tacked on run-scoring hits for an eight-run frame that marked Pensacola’s biggest inning of the season.

The 16 runs and 18 total hits marked the most in a game this season for the Blue Wahoos, who moved past the Clingstones and back into first place in the second half South Division race.

The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead 2-0 in the early innings with a Martorella RBI double and Shane Sasaki RBI single off Clingstones starter Amos Willingham, who contributed 2.0 innings in a planned bullpen game.

Pensacola starter Jacob Miller had an uncharacteristic night, serving up two home runs in a start for just the second time in his professional career. A solo homer from Ethan Workinger and two-run shot from Stephen Paolini gave the Clingstones a 3-2 lead after three innings.

Richardson’s first homer of the night tied the game 3-3 in the fourth, and Josh Zamora blasted a two-run shot in the fifth to give the Blue Wahoos a 5-3 lead. Once again the lead didn’t take, as the Clingstones charged back with six runs in the sixth off Miller and Jesse Bergin. David McCabe hit an RBI double, and seven other Clingstones added singles to take a 9-5 advantage.

Pensacola chipped away, scoring two in the seventh on a Zamora RBI single and another in the eighth on a Snyder fielder’s choice. Will Kempner (W, 2-1) held serve with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief to send the game to the ninth, where Austin Smith (L, 0-3) was tasked with protecting a 9-8 Clingstones advantage.

Smith didn’t record an out, surrendering the Martorella and Richardson homers and ultimately giving up six runs before position player Kobe Kato came on to get the final three outs of the inning. Josh Ekness worked a quiet bottom of the ninth to seal an improbable 16-9 Blue Wahoos win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Thursday.