Man Shot And Killed In Beulah Wednesday Night

A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Beulah.

The man was shot multiple times in his chest around 7:50 p.m. in the 7500 block of Frank Reeder Road near Pepperwood Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The ECSO said Wednesday night that a suspect was in custody, but no further information was immediately available.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.