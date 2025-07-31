Man Accused Of Stealing Smokey Bear Signs From Escambia County To Orlando

“What happens when dumb criminals poke the beat?”

That’s the question Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner asked Wednesday when he announced an arrest of a man stealing Smokey Bear signs across northern Florida and selling them.

The Florida Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) arrested a man accused of traveling from Pensacola to Orlando stealing Smoking Bear signs form state forests. He was then selling the signs on Facebook Marketplace for $1,900 Each.

Smokey Bear assisted in the arrest, Simpson said. The suspect’s name and exact charges were not released.