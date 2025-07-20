Lower Rain Chance, Hot And Humid On Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 107. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.