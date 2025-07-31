Late Rally Leads Fitterer, Wahoos To Comeback Win

written by Willie Phaler

A record-tying relief performance, combined with a five-run seventh inning, propelled the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to an 8-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday night.

Evan Fitterer (W, 6-4) tallied six punchouts over 4.0 scoreless innings of relief, ending his night with a strikeout of Biloxi’s Darrien Miller to tie the Blue Wahoos career franchise record of 258 set by Daniel Wright in 2015-16 and 2018.

“It’s pretty cool,” Fitterer said of the record. “It’s definitely cool to have a record of any kind in baseball.”

Fitterer anchored things down for the Blue Wahoos out of the bullpen, allowing only three baserunners while the Pensacola bats made a furious comeback after trailing 4-3 in the seventh inning.

“Everything was working,” Fitterer said. “I was just throwing things, trying to get things in the strike zone and let the defense take care of the rest.”

Kemp Alderman tied the game 4-4 with an RBI infield single in the seventh against Biloxi’s Nick Merkel (L,1-1). Nathan Martorella followed with a two-run single for a 6-4 lead, and Fenwick Trimble added on with a two-run double. After the five-run frame, Pensacola has now outscored opponents by 32 runs in the seventh inning this season.

“They’ve been doing it the last couple of weeks,” Fitterer said. “Staying in it, coming back, the lineup has been doing a really good job.”

Biloxi scratched across the first run of the night against Blue Wahoos starter Jake Brooks as leadoff man Luis Lara drove in Bladimir Restituyo on a sacrifice fly to left in the third inning.

The Blue Wahoos offense started in the third, bringing three men around to score. Jared Serna, Cody Morissette and Alderman each picked up an RBI single after starter Brett Wichrowski walked three consecutive batters to begin the inning. Shuckers right fielder Garrett Spain prevented two more runs from scoring, throwing out two runners at the plate in the inning.

Miller tied the game 3-3 in the top of the fourth for Biloxi, lining a double down the right field line to drive in two. Miller later scored from third on a sacrifice fly by Spain to give the Shuckers a 4-3 lead.

Brooks made his Double-A debut on the mound for the Blue Wahoos Wednesday night. Across 4.0 IP, the former UCLA Bruin allowed four runs on four hits while striking out four Shuckers. Nigel Belgrave closed things out with a scoreless ninth inning to seal win number 51 for the Blue Wahoos.

Pensacola and Biloxi will square off in game three of the series tomorrow. Left-hander Dax Fulton (4-7, 5.10 ERA) will make his 16th start of the year for the Blue Wahoos while the Shuckers send out right-hander Tate Kuehner (7-4, 2.39 ERA) to take the mound.

GAME NOTABLES

— Prior to the game, the Blue Wahoos announced that outfielder Grant Richardson was elevated to Triple-A Jacksonville. Richardson was batting .237 in 28 games for the Blue Wahoos with six homers and 20 RBI. He had several big games for the team and walk-off hits.

— Wednesday’s game was the final mid-week fireworks night of the summer. The Blue Wahoos’ final three homestands that will follow this week occur with area schools back in session

WANT TO GO?

WHO: Biloxi Shuckers vs. Blue Wahoos.

WHEN: Thursday through Sunday. Gametimes on Thursday through Saturday games are 6:05 p.m. start time and Sunday’s game will start at 4:05 p.m..

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium.