James (Jim) William Leath

July 10, 2025

James (Jim) William Leath, of Pensacola, passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2025. Jim was born on Oct 6th 1937 in Chattahoochee, Florida. He was the son of Alice Laverne Merchant “nee” Gilbert and Alex Merchant.
Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Susan Bear Leath and survived by  his son, Eric Leath, daughter Nikki Leath Faktor (Roy), and Bobbi Kitty.

He was always ready to help anyone, and loved nature, the mountains and children. He had a long, exciting career as a police officer with Pensacola Police Department and retired as a well adored sergeant after serving in the Marines and a few other odd and exciting jobs.

We would like to thank Dad’s wonderful caretakers that were his heart for the last couple of  years. DJ, with hospice, Tammy, Sinciera, and Angie. You all were the bright light in the last few years and made life so much better.
A celebration-of-life will be held at the Pensacola Yacht Club on Saturday, July 19th at noon. All friends and family are welcome, attire will be casual. We request that contributions to your favorite charity be sent in lieu of flowers.

