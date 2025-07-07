It’s Red, White, And Blues Week — Here’s The Complete Schedule Through Saturday’s Air Show

It’s Red, White, And Blues Week, and here’s the complete schedule through Saturday’s air show.

The four-day event includes a full lineup of top-tier aerobatic performers, ground exhibits, and military demonstrations, culminating with the official air show on Saturday, July 12.

Air Show Week Schedule:

Wednesday, July 9 – “Breakfast with the Blues”

Around 7:30 a.m., the Blue Angels mark their flight paths by circling overhead.

Thursday, July 10 – Practice Flight

At 2 p.m., the Blue Angels conduct an over-water practice session.

Friday, July 11 – Full Dress Rehearsal

Demonstrations begin at approximately 10:30 a.m.; Blue Angels fly at 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 12 – Official Pensacola Beach Air Show

Same schedule as Friday’s rehearsal.

Luke Carrico will make his inaugural debut as the voice of the air show on Friday and Saturday, with veteran Paul Entrekin serving as Air Boss for his 32nd year.

Before the official airspace closure, a handful of pre-show flight demonstrations will be overhead starting around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, including:

The Black Ducks in WWII-era aircraft.

in WWII-era aircraft. Sheldon Heatherington in a Zenith 75 STOL named “Redbird.”

in a Zenith 75 STOL named “Redbird.” Gene Valentino in an Icon A-5.

in an Icon A-5. Tanner Matheny in a 1946 NAvion named “Olivia.”

in a 1946 NAvion named “Olivia.” Veterans Flight team in their WWII-era Stearman biplanes honoring WWII and Korean War veterans, led by Roy Kinsey .

in their WWII-era Stearman biplanes honoring WWII and Korean War veterans, led by . HT-18 training helicopters from TAW-5 aboard NAS Whiting Field.

from TAW-5 aboard NAS Whiting Field. VT-10 flying T-6 Texans from TAW-6 aboard NAS Pensacola.

from TAW-6 aboard NAS Pensacola. U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue demo from a MH-65E Dolphin.

At approximately 11:40 a.m., the official air box will close and the lifeguards will clear the water. Shortly following, hold onto your hats for some mouth-dropping aerial performances!

2025 Official Performers Schedule:

USAF B-1B Lancer arrives to tease the raw power and speed of the legendary swing-wing bomber.

to tease the raw power and speed of the legendary swing-wing bomber. Red Bull Air Force team performs the “Presentation of the Colors” by skydiving with the American Flag – landing at show center. Expect aerobatics from helo pilot Aaron Fitzgerald and pilot Kevin Coleman in his Extra 330 SC, too.

team performs the “Presentation of the Colors” by skydiving with the American Flag – landing at show center. Expect aerobatics from helo pilot Aaron Fitzgerald and pilot Kevin Coleman in his Extra 330 SC, too. B-1B Lancer comes back for more action and maneuvers to impress.

comes back for more action and maneuvers to impress. RJ Gritter is next overhead, flying a red, white, and blue Decathlon and bringing high-energy aerobatics to Pensacola for the first time.

is next overhead, flying a red, white, and blue Decathlon and bringing high-energy aerobatics to Pensacola for the first time. The father-son duo of Ken and Austin Rieder with Redline Airshows will deliver formation thrills and precision flying in their RV-8s.

with will deliver formation thrills and precision flying in their RV-8s. Next up, the four-man Titan Aerobatic Team performs synchronized loops and bomb bursts in their WWII-era AT-6 Texans.

performs synchronized loops and bomb bursts in their WWII-era AT-6 Texans. Kevin Coleman and Aaron Fitzgerald team up again in a high-adrenaline, two-aircraft routine to finish up with the Red Bull Air Force finale before a short 10-minute water break.

Pictured:The Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow on Friday. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.

Blue Angels Take Flight at 2 p.m.

As always, closing out the show at 2 p.m. will be YOUR U.S. Navy Flight Demonstrations Squadron, the Blue Angels. Look to the Gulf horizon as the famous C-130J aircraft, affectionately known as Fat Albert, followed by six signature blue and gold F-18 Super Hornets, make their way over Pensacola Beach.

For the next 45 minutes, spectators will get a glimpse of the Blues’ aeronautic maneuvers like the Diamond Dirty Loop, the Double Farvel, the Vertical Pitch, the Fleur-de-Lis, the Opposing Knife-Edge pass, and the crowd-favorite Sneak Pass. These are just a few of the mind-blowing displays of choreographed precision flying the Navy’s flight demonstration team has perfected over the past 79 years.

Know Before You Go

Drones are strictly prohibited during air show waiver hours.

during air show waiver hours. Glass is not allowed on the beach.

on the beach. Dogs are only permitted at the dog beaches on the island and must remain on leash.

on the island and must remain on leash. Help us protect our beach: Please Leave Only Your Footprints.

Pictured: The Blue Angels over Pensacola Beach In July 2024. NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.