Hot Saturday, Chance Of Scattered Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 80%.