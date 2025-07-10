Hot And Humid With A Chance Of Afternoon Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 90. Chance of precipitation is 80%.