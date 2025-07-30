Hot Again, Afternoon Pop-up Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 108. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.