Hot, 60% Chance Of Afternoon Showers And Storms

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.