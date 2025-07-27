Here Are This Week’s Traffic Slow Down Construction Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Beulah Road (State Road (S.R.) 99) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) to Isaacs Lane – Beulah Road is temporarily closed at the Beulah Church Road intersection for drainage construction. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Rebel Road, Mobile Highway and Nine Mile Road.

Beulah Road is temporarily closed at the Beulah Church Road intersection for drainage construction. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Rebel Road, Mobile Highway and Nine Mile Road. S.R. 292 (Gulf Beach Highway) Resurfacing from Gulf Beach Highway to Manchester Street – The week of Sunday, July 27, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Gulf Beach Highway, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for milling and resurfacing.

The week of Sunday, July 27, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Gulf Beach Highway, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for milling and resurfacing. U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Resurfacing, from south of Interstate 10 (I-10) to south of Hyde Park Road – Drivers on Scenic Highway will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Beginning Monday, July 28, the Scenic Highway southbound right-turn lane will be temporarily closed at the Hyde Park Road intersection for a period of three days, as crews perform stormwater drainage work. Drivers may utilize the Scenic Highway southbound travel lane to access Hyde Park Road. Intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, July 27 through Thursday, July 31, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for paving operations. Law enforcement will be on site and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Drivers on Scenic Highway will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard (S.R. 296) Resurfacing from Davis Highway (S.R. 291) to Baisden Road – Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, July 27 through Thursday, July 31 between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. for milling and paving operations: Intermittent lane closures on Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard, from Davis Highway to Baisden Road. On-street parking closures on Bayou Boulevard, between 12th Avenue and Baisden Road.

Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, July 27 through Thursday, July 31 between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. for milling and paving operations: Garden Street (Business U.S. 98) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I-110) Ramp – The week of Sunday, July 27, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: B Street, between Garden Street and Romana Street, is closed for stormwater management enhancements. Signs will be in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Garden Street, A Street and Romana Street. Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction), as crews perform construction activities on the south side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through early 2026. Temporary side street closures south of Garden Street, from B Street to J Street, as crews perform utility and stormwater management enhancements. On-street parking is closed on the south side of Garden Street, between B Street and L Street. Additionally, periodic on-street parking closures will occur on Garden Street, between A Street and Alcaniz Street, for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

The week of Sunday, July 27, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions:

Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – The week of Sunday, July 27 drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Pine Forest Road, from Mobile Highway to Blue Angel Parkway, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping.

– The week of Sunday, July 27 drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Pine Forest Road, from Mobile Highway to Blue Angel Parkway, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping. Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, July 27 through Thursday, July 31, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, July 27 through Friday, Aug. 1, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions:

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions from Sunday, July 27 through Friday, Aug. 1: Intermittent I-10 westbound outside lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. between mile markers 10 and 12 for materials delivery at the North Palafox Street overpass. Intermittent daytime lane closures will occur on North Palafox Street between Whitehead Drive and Hope Drive at the Palafox Street overpass to allow crews to complete pile driving operations. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone. I-10 east and westbound travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, between mile markers 10 and 12, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The length of the U.S. 29 southbound turn lane access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been permanently reduced to allow crews to complete construction activities. A concrete barrier wall and new pavement striping is in place to direct traffic through the work zone. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions from Sunday, July 27 through Friday, Aug. 1: S.R. 291 (Dr Martin Luther King Jr Drive) Routine Utility Maintenance north of East Texar Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to install new power poles.

Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 28 and Tuesday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to install new power poles. S.R. 95 (North Palafox Street) Routine Underground Utility Maintenance from West Lloyd Street to West Gonzalea Street – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 27 through Tuesday, Aug. 5 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for routine underground utility maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Turn Lane Operations near Mohawk Trail – Motorists may encounter intermittent outside eastbound lane closures Sunday, July 27 through Thursday, July 31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to construct a new turn lane.

Motorists may encounter intermittent outside eastbound lane closures Sunday, July 27 through Thursday, July 31 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to construct a new turn lane. U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, July 27 through Thursday, July 31, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for shoulder work and placement of thermoplastic striping.

S.R. 87 Resurfacing, from south of East Bay Boulevard (County Road 399) to Vonnie Tolbert Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Monday, July 28 through Friday, Aug. 1, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for concrete repair work and paving operations.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Monday, July 28 through Friday, Aug. 1, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for concrete repair work and paving operations. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, July 27, through Friday, Aug. 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.