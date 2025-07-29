Heat Advisory Today; High Back In The Mid To Upper 90s

A heat advisory is in effect again for Tuesday for heat index values up to 111 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 111. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.