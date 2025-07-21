Heat Advisory In Effect For Today

There is a heat advisory in effect today for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida. Heat indexes up to 110 degrees are expected.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 110. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.