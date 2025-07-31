Heat Advisory In Effect; Afternoon Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

July 31, 2025

A heat advisory is in effect again for Thursday for heat index values of 108-110.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 108. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

