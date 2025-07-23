Heat Advisory Again Today, Increasing Rain Chances

July 23, 2025

A heat advisory is in effect again today for the entire area with heat index values up to 110 expected.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 110. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 