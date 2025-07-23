Heat Advisory Again Today, Increasing Rain Chances

A heat advisory is in effect again today for the entire area with heat index values up to 110 expected.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 110. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.