Happy Fourth of July! Sunny, Only A Really Slight Chance Of Scattered Showers

Happy Independence Day! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Independence Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 91. Chance of precipitation is 80%.