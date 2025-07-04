Happy Fourth of July! Sunny, Only A Really Slight Chance Of Scattered Showers
July 4, 2025
Happy Independence Day! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Independence Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 91. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
