Good Chance Of Rain For Inland North Escambia Today

If you are headed to Pensacola Beach for the air show, rain chances are lower at the beach that in inland North Escambia. The chance of rain today at Pensacola Beach is 60%, mainly between 10 a.m. and 1 pm. The chance of rain at the beach on Saturday is 40%.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. High near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 91. Chance of precipitation is 80%.