Fulton, Snyder Shine, Wahoos Hang On for Victory in Finale

written by Carter Bainbridge

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (41-39) capped their first series in July with a 4-3 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (49-32) on Sunday.

Pensacola jumped out to an immediate lead in the top of the first inning. On the fourth pitch of the game, Wahoos third baseman Michael Snyder hit a solo home run to left field off Biloxi starter K.C. Hunt (L, 4-5). The Shuckers quickly answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the second when designated hitter Darrien Miller hit a solo home run of his own against Pensacola starter Dax Fulton (W, 4-6).

Pensacola retook the lead in the top of the fifth when second baseman Cody Morissette came in on a run-scoring wild pitch from Hunt, but Biloxi tied the game in the bottom half.

With the game tied 2-2 entering the sixth inning, Pensacola’s offense came to life. A pair of Wahoo singles and a walk of designated hitter Nathan Martorella loaded the bases and chased Hunt, who gave way to lefthander Mark Manfredi. With the bases loaded and one out, Cody Morissette hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly off of Manfredi to give the Wahoos a 3-2 lead. Two batters later, catcher Ryan Ignoffo brought home another run on an infield single to hand Pensacola a two-run lead.

The two-run rally proved to be the difference behind Fulton, who earned the win in the longest start of his career (7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). The outing marked the first time that Fulton had ever recorded outs in the seventh inning as a professional.

Biloxi scored once and put the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth inning, but an unusual final sequence closed out righthander Evan Fitterer’s (S, 1) first professional save and the game. With two outs and runners at first and second, Biloxi center fielder Luis Lara hit a sharp grounder to Wahoo first baseman Josh Zamora, who bobbled the pickup and allowed Lara to reach. However, Zamora looked to third base and threw across the diamond to Michael Snyder, who tagged out shortstop Jheremy Vargas after he had overrun the base.

With a 4-3 victory, Pensacola emerges from the week with three wins in six games against Biloxi across the home-and-home series.

​​The Blue Wahoos continue their road trip on Tuesday, July 8 when they begin a six-game series at the Columbus Clingstones.