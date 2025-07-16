Free Sand For Storm Prep Still Available In Escambia County

Escambia County has still has free sand available for residents living in flood prone areas due to a tropical system that is expected to bring significant rain to the area in the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile the shower and thunderstorm activity is disorganized and is forecasted to continue moving westward. Potential development of a tropical system remains at 40%. Further development could occur if the system moves far enough offshore. While there is still uncertainty in the system’s eventual track, residents are reminded to remain weather aware.

The sand is available on a first come, first served basis 24 hours a day at the following locations:

Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A

Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola (NW cornerschool property on Parazine Street)

Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels. Sandbags are typically available for purchase at home improvement and hardware stores.

Pictured: Sand at Travis M. Nelson Park in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.