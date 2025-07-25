Federal Judge Orders Former Firefighter Held Without Bond in Child Porn Case

A federal judge this week ordered a former fighter held without bond as he awaits trial on federal charges the U.S. Attorney’s Office says related o a decade-long pattern of producing and possessing child pornography

Trial for 18-year-old Garey A. Buscaino was set for September 15 at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola, according to an order issued this week.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office requested Buscaino be held without bond because the crime involves a minor victim, and he is a serious flight risk and poses a serious risk that he will obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice. The prosecution’s request was approved by United States Magistrate Judge Zachary C. Bolitho, and Buscaino was remanded into custody. The court appointed him a public defender. He is now being held without bond in the Santa Rosa County Jail.

A federal indictment charges Buscaino with the production of child pornography of four different minor females between 2015 and 2025. He is also charged with the possession of child pornography involving minors under the age of 12 years old.

If convicted, Buscaino faces up to 30 years’ imprisonment as to each minor victim for the production of child pornography and up to 20 years’ imprisonment as to the possession of child pornography involving minors under the age of 12 years old.

The case is being jointly investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg.

Previous State Charges From FDLE

In May, state charges were brought against Buscaino by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He was charged with seven counts of video voyeurism of a child under 16 years of age, 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

FDLE’s investigation began in April 2025 after agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), alerting agents to a cellphone user uploading child sexual exploitation files to a cloud account.

The investigation identified Buscaino as the account holder. FDLE said their investigation revealed that Buscaino had hidden video cameras and secretly recorded a juvenile in stages of undress.

The report states that FDLE agents located 96 images that appeared to be taken inside Buscaino’s home of a child about 12-14 years old “without the knowledge of the minor” between September 11, 2024, and April 10, 2025. FDLE said agents also located seven video files that “appeared to be recorded without the minor victim’s knowledge.”

“Each of the seven video files depicted the same minor victim nude while either dressing or undressing, in a circumstance where she had an expectation of privacy,” the report states. One five-and-a-half-minute video appeared to have been taken by a camera placed underneath a piece of furniture, agents said. Another video, according to the report, was taken with the camera inside a laundry hamper with holes in it.

On May 15, agents served search warrants at Buscaino’s primary residence and a secondary residence. Multiple electronic devices were seized, and a preliminary forensic review located several voyeurism videos and hundreds of files depicting the sexual abuse of children, investigators said.

During the execution of the search warrant, agents reported finding hidden cameras within Buscaino’s bedroom, including one disguised as an electronic cigarette and another disguised as a wall charger. Several GoPro-style cameras were also located.

“When questioned about the electronic devices within the residence, Buscaino invoked his right to legal counsel,” the FDLE report states.

Authorities said USB drives were recovered from inside the residence that contained child sexual abuse material, including children as young as four years of age being sexually abused.

FDLE said they also located approximately 1,000 images of child erotica stored with a cloud service provider and attributed to Buscaino. The images, FDLE said, depicted young children in sexually suggestive poses, but they did not meet the statutory requirements of child sexual abuse material.

Escambia County confirmed that Buscaino is employed as a county firefighter.

“We are aware of the arrest of Firefighter Garey Buscaino and are currently reviewing potential personnel action,” the county said in a statement after the arrest. “Although the charges filed against him are not related to his duties with Escambia County Fire Rescue, we will fully cooperate with law enforcement should they need any information from Escambia County as they conduct their investigation.”