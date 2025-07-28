Federal Drug Trafficking Charges Filed Against Cantonment Man After Undercover Buys

Federal drug trafficking charges have been filed against an Escambia County man.

Carlton Dewight Shoemaker, age 51, of Carver Street, was indicted in federal court for three counts of possessing with the intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Using an FDLE documented criminal informant, ATF purchased crack cocaine and methamphetamine on two occasions from Shoemaker in a hotel room , according to federal court documents, and a semi-automatic handgun was presented in the room.

When a search warrant was later served, investigators reported finding 4.5 grams of crack cocaine, 9.5 grams of powder cocaine, three ounces of marijuana pre-packaged for sale, drug paraphernalia, and two firearms with ammunition.

If convicted on all counts, Shoemaker faces up to life imprisonment.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.