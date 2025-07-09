Escambia Man Pleads Guilty To Possession Unregistered Machine Gun

An Escambia County man has pleaded guilty to charges of possession of an unregistered machine gun.

Prashant M. Jenkins Jr., 24, entered the plea in federal court.

Court documents state that on October 30, 2024, law enforcement officers found and seized from Jenkins’ residence an AR-style machine gun conversion device, a Glock pistol with a loaded magazine, a loaded AR-15 magazine, approximately 500 grams of marijuana, and other suspected drug trafficking paraphernalia. The conversion device, considered a machine gun under federal law, was not marked with a serial number and was not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “I applaud the excellent work of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and our federal ATF agents to make our community safer by getting this dangerous individual off the streets. My office remains fully committed to aggressively prosecuting those who illegally manufacture and possess these dangerous weapons, fulfilling the promise made by President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to Take Back America by targeting violent criminals with the full force of the law.”

Sentencing is currently set for September 30, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola before United States District Judge M. Casey Rodgers. Jenkins faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment and will be prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.