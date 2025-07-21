Escambia and Santa Rosa Weekly Traffic Advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Beulah Road (State Road (S.R.) 99) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) to Isaacs Lane – Beulah Road is temporarily closed at the Beulah Church Road intersection for drainage construction. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Rebel Road, Mobile Highway and Nine Mile Road.

Garden Street (Business U.S. 98) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the Interstate 110 (I-110) Ramp – Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, July 20 through Thursday, July 24 between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. for milling and paving operations: Intermittent lane closures on Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard, from Davis Highway to Baisden Road. On-street parking closures on Bayou Boulevard, between 12th Avenue and Baisden Road.

Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Sunday, July 20, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Garden Street (Business U.S. 98) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the I-110 Ramp – The week of Sunday, July 20, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: B Street, between Garden Street and Romana Street, is closed for stormwater management enhancements. Signs will be in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Garden Street, A Street and Romana Street. Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction), as crews perform construction activities on the south side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through early 2026. Temporary side street closures south of Garden Street, from B Street to J Street, as crews perform utility and stormwater management enhancements. On-street parking is closed on the south side of Garden Street, between B Street and L Street. Additionally, periodic on-street parking closures will occur on Garden Street, between A Street and Alcaniz Street, for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements

Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – The week of Sunday, July 20 drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Pine Forest Road, from Mobile Highway to Blue Angel Parkway, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping.

– The week of Sunday, July 20 drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Pine Forest Road, from Mobile Highway to Blue Angel Parkway, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., for placement of thermoplastic striping. Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, July 20 through Thursday, July 24, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, July 20 through Friday, July 25 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions from Sunday, July 20 through Friday, July 25: Intermittent I-10 westbound outside lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. between mile markers 10 and 12 for materials delivery at the North Palafox Street overpass. Intermittent daytime lane closures will occur on North Palafox Street between Whitehead Drive and Hope Drive at the Palafox Street overpass to allow crews to complete pile driving operations. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone. I-10 east and westbound travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, between mile markers 10 and 12, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The length of the U.S. 29 southbound turn lane access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been permanently reduced to allow crews to complete construction activities. A concrete barrier wall and new pavement striping is in place to direct traffic through the work zone. I-10 between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, July 20 through Thursday, July 24, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for shoulder work and placement of thermoplastic striping.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, July 20 through Thursday, July 24, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, July 20 through Thursday, July 24, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone. S.R. 87 Resurfacing, from south of East Bay Boulevard (County Road 399) to Vonnie Tolbert Road – Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Monday, July 21 through Friday, July 25, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for concrete repair work and paving operations.

Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on S.R. 87, from East Bay Boulevard to Vonnie Tolbert Road, Monday, July 21 through Friday, July 25, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., for concrete repair work and paving operations. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, July 20, through Friday, July 25, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for paving operations.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.