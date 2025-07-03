Donut Strike For Manna Donations Surpass A Quarter Million Meals

Local law enforcement and fire departments teamed up last week to fight hunger. During the 2025 Donut Strike for Manna, nine agencies across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties collected food and funds, raising the equivalent of 47,626 meals for hungry neighbors in need served by Manna Food Bank. This year’s event brings first responders’ total contributions since 2017 to more than a quarter million healthy meals for children and families in need.

Participating agencies include the Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Gulf Breeze Fire Rescue, Gulf Breeze Police Department, Midway Fire District, Pace Fire Rescue District, Pensacola Fire Department, Pensacola Police Department, and Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Local law enforcement and firefighters are not only our every-day heroes; they’re our hunger heroes too,” said DeDe Flounlacker, executive director of Manna. “Families are struggling to make ends meet this summer. Our first responders have generously answered the call to impact change for their neighbors in need.”

Pictured: Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters collect donations during the Donut Strike for Manna at the Winn Dixie on Highway 29 in Cantonment on June 26. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.