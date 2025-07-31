Donald Keith Griffis

Mr. Donald Keith Griffis, who was 72-years-old, passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Pensacola, Florida. He was born in Atmore, Alabamac and raised in Century, Florida, where he lived for his entire life. His love for his hometown and the community around him was evident to everyone who knew him. He will be remembered fondly by family and friends for his kind spirit and gentle nature.

He loved music, especially playing the piano and guitar. Whenever he got the chance, you could find him strumming away, lost in the melodies. He was also a huge fan of the Atlanta Braves, cheering them on with excitement during every game. His family meant the world to him, and he cherished spending time with them. Going to church was important to him too, where he found comfort and joy in his faith. Reading his Bible brought him peace and guidance, helping him stay grounded in life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Earl and Della White Griffis; three brothers, Robert Griffis, Billy Griffis and Marty Griffis.

He is survived by his brother, Rodney Griffis of Century, Florida; sister-in-law, Angie Baggett of Flomaton, Alabama; aunt, Jean Clark of Century, Florida; nieces and caregiver, Mandy Griffis (David) Odom of Century, Florida and Brandy (Jamie) Gafford of Century, Florida; nephew, Josh Griffis of Century, Florida; great-niece, Kaitlin “KK” Gafford; great-nephews, Kaden Odom, Easten Odom, and Keaten Odom; numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Petty Funeral Homes, Brother Mitch Herring and Brother James Peacock officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. until service time at Petty Funeral Homes.

Pallbearers will be Don Word, Nikki Odom, Cody Odom, Johnny Griffis, Patrick Griffis, and Jamie Gafford.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Rocky Coffey, Wayne Stanton and Jimmy Stanton.

Petty Funeral Homes is entrusted with all arrangements.