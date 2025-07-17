Check Out The Sunset Wildlife Connection At The Library

Get up close to nature with Sunset Wildlife Connection’s animals encounters program at the Century and Molino libraries. Attendees will be able to meet exotic animals up close and personal while learning about each animal’s individual story, facts about its species and information on how to make a difference to help protect wildlife.

The programs will be held:

Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Century Branch Library

Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Molino Library

All ages are welcome.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.