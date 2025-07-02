Chance Of Rain Today, Clearing By Thursday
July 2, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%
