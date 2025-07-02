Chance Of Rain Today, Clearing By Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 93. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%