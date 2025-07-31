Century Hiked Community Center Rates; Now They Are Making Improvements

In June, the Century Town Council voted to hike community center rates, and now the town is putting money back into the improvements.

The town rents the Century Community Center (Ag Building) on West Highway 4 and the Century Business Center (Habitat Building) on Pond Street.

The town, using inmate labor and town staff, recently repainted the interior of the community center on West Highway 4. The dirty yellow walls have been painted over, as has what was an incredibly noisy water fountain. Moldy ceiling tiles have been replaced, and improvements were also made in the kitchen, which included a new vent hood and microwave. The floors were also scheduled to be cleaned.

Previously, the daily rental fee was $380, with security provided by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for all events. However, a provision allowed a pastor or officer to sign off, dropping the rental to $200 for churches or non-profits. Both rental rates included a $100 refundable cleaning deposit.

The new rental policy is $500 for everyone, including a $150 refundable cleaning deposit. If the facility is properly cleaned, the cleaning deposit will be returned in 7-10 days. A fee waiver can be approved by the council for any governmental agency using the facilities.

Security, provided by either the sheriff’s office or a Florida-licensed security company, will be required at the renter’s expense for all events with more than 75 attendees. All renters will be required to sign a hold-harmless agreement.

The policy also includes standard terms such as no tobacco, drugs, or alcohol, and a no-admission fee restriction. It also forbids taping anything to the newly painted walls.

Pictured: The new paint inside the Century Community Center on West Highway 4. The bottom photo shows the yellow walls and moldy ceiling tiles in January 2025. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.