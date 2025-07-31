Cantonment Bicyclist Killed In Thursday Morning Crash

A bicyclist was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Cantonment.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on County Road 97 near Nowak Dairy Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 64-year-old Cantonment woman was traveling northbound on County Road 97 when he was struck from the rear by a Honda sedan driven by a Pensacola woman. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene by Escambia County EMS.

The FHP investigation is continuing.

