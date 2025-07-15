Cantonment 10,000 Pound Food Distribution Set For Today

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will host a food distribution today, July 25, providing 10,000 pounds of food to local residents in need. The giveaway will being at 3 p.m. 3:00 at Carver Park, located at 208 Webb Street in Cantonment.

Attendees should like up facing north on Webb Street.

To receive food, individuals must present a valid identification. The distribution will operate on a first come, first served basis as supplies last. One bag or box of food will be provided per identification presented, with a maximum of three IDs allowed per vehicle.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.