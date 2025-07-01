Boil Water Notice Issued For Neal Road, Forehand Lane And Surrounding Areas

Cottage Hill Water Works has issued a boil water notice for Neal Road, Forehand Lane, and surrounding areas.

Specifically, the boil water notice includes all residents and meters on Well Line Road, Brookhill driver, Pine Top Lane, Forehand Lane, Neal Road, Hillock Driver, Ridge Way and Knollwood Drive. Scheduled system upgrades too place today in the area, resulting in a disruption of water service.

The utility is advising, as a precaution, that all water in the area that is used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

This story will be updated when the boil water notice is rescinded.