Beulah Road At Beulah Church Road Closed For Drainage Work

Beulah Road was temporarily closed Sunday at the Beulah Church Road intersection. It is expected to remain closed through July 24.

The closure is required for crews to construct drainage improvements. Signage is in place for a detour using Rebel Road, Mobile Highway, and Nine Mile Road.

The overall project will include

Constructing a 6-foot sidewalk on the west side of Beulah Road from the Beulah Academy of Science to Nine Mile Road.

Various sidewalk and crosswalk improvements, including Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades.

Improvements at the Beulah Road at Nine Mile Road intersection.

Stormwater management enhancements.

Utility relocations.

Guardrail installation.

Signalization upgrades.

New signing and pavement markings.

FDOT anticipates that the full project will be complete in late 2026.