Atmore Man Wanted On Multiple Counts Of Attempted Murder

Authorities are searching for an Atmore man wanted on multiple counts of attempted murder.

The Brewton Police Department said Tylee Ikeem Brown is wanted on three counts of attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. The charges, according to BPD, are related to two seperate shootings that occured in Brewton in December 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brewton Police Department at (251) 867-3212 or their local law enforcement agency.