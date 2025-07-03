Heat Wave: Heat Advisory With Oppressive Heat And Humidity Today
July 28, 2025
There is a heat advisory in effect for Monday with heat index values reaching up to 112 degrees.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 112. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 107. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Comments