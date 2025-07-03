Atmore Man Charged With Child Sex Abuse

An Atmore man has been charged with the sexual abuse of a child.

Charles Edward Hawkes, 46, was charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

The Atmore Police Department said the investigation began after a family member reported that a child had been sexually abused.

Atmore Police worked with the Department of Human Resources and the Child Advocacy on the case.

Hawkes was booked into the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton.