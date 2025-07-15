Woman Gets 15 Years For Hit And Run That Killed Man On A Scooter

An Escambia County woman has been sentenced for a fatal hit-and-run wreck in January 2024.

Sarah Rachel Nowlin, 40, was sentenced to 15 years in state prison, with four years mandatory minimum, by Circuit Court Judge Amy Broderson.

On January 26, 2024, Nowlin borrowed a car from a friend and struck a man riding an electric scooter in the 400 block of Nine 1/2 Mile Road near Omar Avenue. The victim, 34-year-old Calvin Garlick, was hit from behind and died from blunt force injuries.

Nowlin fled the scene and hid her vehicle in the woods on Cove Avenue.

“This defendant knew what she was doing was wrong. Evidence came out that Ms. Nowlin knew she had hit a person, lied about it to everyone, including her 8-year-old child who was in the car at the time of the crash, tried to hide the vehicle in a wooded area, and continued to cover up the crime in an attempt to evade responsibility. Nowlin had several opportunities to do the right thing, but instead made a calculated decision to choose self-preservation at every turn,” prosecuting attorney Charles Britt said.